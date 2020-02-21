LogMeIn Inc., a Boston-based maker of software that manages remote access for companies, laid off about 300 workers last week, including almost 70 in Boston.

“LogMeIn is taking steps to determine how and where we prioritize resources and spend as part of our 2020 planning,” a company spokesman said in an e-mail. “With this, we will be reallocating investments and roles to align with those evolving priorities, and this meant eliminating jobs in some areas and creating jobs in others.”

Approximately 8 percent of the company’s employees lost their jobs, the spokesman said. The company has about 800 employees in Boston, and according to a December public filing, 3,974 full-time workers in all.