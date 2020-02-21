Secretary of State William Galvin has adopted new standards for securities brokers and dealers in Massachusetts that would require a higher standard for them, forcing them to put their clients first when making recommendations.

Galvin’s final “fiduciary standard” regulations, which take effect on March 6, have been adjusted to reflect some of the many concerns raised by the financial services industry in recent months. For example, insurance products would not be covered by Galvin’s new rules, as originally intended, and brokers would not be forced to regularly monitor their customers’ portfolios.

At issue is the way that brokers who paid by commissions are held to a lower standard than financial advisers who are paid via fees. Until now, brokers were only required to recommend investments that are deemed suitable for customers, but not necessarily what’s best for them. Galvin’s concern: brokers were hyping products that generated better commissions for them over other investment options. Meanwhile, financial advisers, who earn fees based on the amount of the money they manage, must go beyond “suitability” and put their customers’ best interests first.