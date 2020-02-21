Secretary of State William Galvin has adopted new standards for securities brokers and dealers in Massachusetts that would require a higher standard for them, forcing them to put their clients first when making recommendations.
Galvin’s final “fiduciary standard” regulations, which take effect on March 6, have been adjusted to reflect some of the many concerns raised by the financial services industry in recent months. For example, insurance products would not be covered by Galvin’s new rules, as originally intended, and brokers would not be forced to regularly monitor their customers’ portfolios.
At issue is the way that brokers who paid by commissions are held to a lower standard than financial advisers who are paid via fees. Until now, brokers were only required to recommend investments that are deemed suitable for customers, but not necessarily what’s best for them. Galvin’s concern: brokers were hyping products that generated better commissions for them over other investment options. Meanwhile, financial advisers, who earn fees based on the amount of the money they manage, must go beyond “suitability” and put their customers’ best interests first.
Critics said Galvin should wait for the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s new, tougher national standard for brokers — dubbed Regulation Best Interest, or “Reg BI” — to take effect before imposing a new level of regulation at the state level. (Brokers have until the end of June to comply with Reg BI.) Opponents said his rules had threatened brokerage businesses in Massachusetts, which they said offer more affordable options for consumers than investment advisers.
Were the changes significant enough to satisfy the industry? Maybe. On Friday, two major industry groups — the American Council of Life Insurers and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association — avoided the strident attacks they have made in the past, instead issuing statements saying that they’re still reviewing the final rules.
Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.