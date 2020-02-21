Jurors in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial told the judge they are deadlocked on the most serious charge facing the movie producer, two counts of predatory sexual assault.

The jurors, on their fourth day of deliberations, said they’re unanimous on the other charges, of rape and a criminal sexual act, without indicating whether they decided Weinstein was guilty of them. New York State Supreme Court Justice James Burke told the jury to continue its deliberations. The defense had asked for him to accept a partial verdict; the prosecution argued against it.

Weinstein, 67, could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted on the predatory sexual assault charge.