Jurors in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial told the judge they are deadlocked on the most serious charge facing the movie producer, two counts of predatory sexual assault.
The jurors, on their fourth day of deliberations, said they’re unanimous on the other charges, of rape and a criminal sexual act, without indicating whether they decided Weinstein was guilty of them. New York State Supreme Court Justice James Burke told the jury to continue its deliberations. The defense had asked for him to accept a partial verdict; the prosecution argued against it.
Weinstein, 67, could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted on the predatory sexual assault charge.
“We the jury would like to understand if we can be hung on 1 and OR 3 but unanimous on the other charges,” the panel of seven men and five women said to the judge in a note Friday afternoon. The numbers refer to the two counts of predatory sexual assault.
Weinstein, who never took the witness stand himself, has been on trial in Manhattan since Jan. 6, charged with forcing oral sex on “Project Runway” assistant Miriam Haley in his SoHo loft in 2006 and raping aspiring actor Jessica Mann in a midtown Manhattan hotel in 2013. Prosecutors for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. called several additional witnesses to establish a pattern of predation, including the actor Annabella Sciorra, whose searing account of an assault in her Gramercy Park apartment a quarter century ago was among the trial’s unforgettable moments.
Sciorra’s testimony was crucial to the predatory sexual assault charge.