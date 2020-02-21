I’m new to Love Letters and found you through a co-worker. I’m looking for some unbiased advice. The short of it, I hate my boyfriend’s dog. Allow me to explain: I have a fur baby who has been in my life for the last six years. My boyfriend then got a dog with his brother while we were dating. I made clear that my cat and his dog could not live together because my cat gets sick when stressed and doesn’t like dogs. He assured me that when he and his brother moved out of their house, the dog would be his brother’s.

Advertisement

Well, over this past year, the dog has become more my boyfriend’s, and he is very attached to it and seems to believe that we would all be able to get along just fine when we move in together at the end of the year. He’s wonderful and I love him very much, and I feel bad when I tell him I do not like his dog. I won’t sacrifice my cat’s health; for starters it’s too expensive. The dog is big (half my size) and bites and scratches.

I’ve repeatedly expressed this concern, but he's a huge optimist and believes it will all work out. There's a chance his brother will take the dog if he gets a house, but my boyfriend is looking for ways to make accommodations for her in his life. This is really a deal-breaker for me, but if he chooses me over the dog I don't want there to be resentment. How do I handle this?

-- Cat Lady

A. A disclosure before I give advice: I have allergies. I have never known the love of a cat or dog, which makes this one harder for me to answer.

Advertisement

That said, my rather confident take on this is that the cat came first. The cat wins. The end.

You made your boundaries and concerns about your fur baby very clear from the start. It sounds like your boyfriend understood. At the very least, the two of you should live separately until your boyfriend’s brother can take her.

I want to be clear: I understand that your boyfriend has fallen in love with a pet and maybe didn’t expect to need and want her this much. That happens, and it’s lovely (based on what I’ve seen), but it will delay this cohabitation. Maybe that’s OK. Plans change.

I wouldn’t frame this as a “me vs. the dog” decision, by the way. I think it’s more about getting him to admit that the cat and dog shouldn’t live together, and then making plans accordingly. It’s also about understanding that your boyfriend might be sad if he has to part with the dog, but that doesn’t mean there will be resentment. He can be upset about his loss without blaming you. And you can feel bad about the outcome of a problem without having to bring guilt to the table.

Sometimes people don’t get everything they want and it’s a bummer, but it doesn’t have to divide you.

-- Meredith

READERS RESPOND:

Ugh. I had a woman who wouldn’t even do a meet-and-greet because I did not “love dogs.” Letter writer, point-blank ask your boyfriend is this dog will care for him if he injures himself; will raise his children; and will contribute to his retirement. A dog is a LUXURY. It he can’t see that, time to move on. GDCATCH

Advertisement

^ There are a lot of health benefits to having a pet. There are also service animals for a variety of disabilities. They’re not for everyone, though. PINKDRINK

^ So he has to see that dogs are a luxury all while she has a cat? BKLYNMOM

Have you introduced your cat to the dog? You may be surprised that they may actually get along, or at least tolerate each other. Sometimes that does happen! If you’re absolutely sure your cat won’t be able to adjust, then your boyfriend will have to agree to find the dog a new home before you guys move in together. P.S. DON’T use your cat as an excuse for your dislike for the dog, as I sense even if you didn’t have a cat, you may not want the dog then either. TWEETY24

Read the recent letter about a cat here.

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.