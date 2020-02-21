Whether you ruled your coin-op arcade or grew up with a controller in hand, there’s something for everyone at PAX East, the largest video game convention on the East Coast. Watch thrilling tournaments, stroll the massive exhibit hall, or sit back and enjoy classic tabletop games with your friends. At the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Single-day admission starts at $60; four-day admission $225. Children under 6 free. east.paxsite.com

Friday-Sunday

Hit The Links

Sharpen your game when the National Golf Expo comes to the Seaport World Trade Center. Learn from experts, test the newest gear, and compete for hundreds of dollars in prizes at one of several indoor golfing challenges. Adults $14; 65 and up $12. golfexpoboston.com

Saturday

Skating Showcase

Watch award-winning skaters from Ice Dance International glide along at the Skating Club of Boston during their In Flight: Live multi-state tour. Champion skaters Alissa Czisny and Rohene Ward will perform excerpts from public television specials in addition to new dances. Tickets $20. icedanceinternational.org

Saturday

Dance Off

Experience the electricity as Bollywood and Hindi film dance teams from across North America battle for supremacy at the 11th annual South Asian Showdown at John Hancock Hall. The high-energy dance style tells a story set to Indian music. Tickets start at $25. Optional dinner voucher an additional $12. southasianshowdown.com

Sunday

New Year Pageantry

Ring in the Year of the Rat at the 14th annual Chinese New Year Celebration, part of the Harvard Square Business Association’s Winter Carnival festivities. Start the day at Winthrop Park with a lion dance before joining the parade down Massachusetts Avenue. End the afternoon at The Hong Kong restaurant, which will open its doors for food, art, and music. harvardsquare.com

