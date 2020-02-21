1 The custom-sized wool and silk area rug from J.D. Staron is a neutral taupe with a scattering of blue and gray tones used elsewhere in the room. “It ties everything together,” Bradfield says.

The master bedroom in John Bradfield’s duplex, one of three units in a converted South End town house, is quite large. While that’s a good thing, the designer, who relocated from San Francisco, wanted to ensure it felt intimate. Able to catch the developer before he stained the white oak floorboards a golden brown, Bradfield specified a gray finish. Elitis grass-cloth wallcovering with a metallic background ensconces the space, infusing drama and warmth. The custom channel-tufted headboard, upholstered in marine blue velvet, runs the entire length of a 12-foot wall. Bradfield says, “It’s such a large expanse that I needed something to ground it.” The design incorporates the nightstands for a cohesive feel. “Having uneven lines popping up above the headboard would have created too much movement,” he says. “This is soothing.”

2 The Ironies daybed, which has a cerused white oak frame, hammered metal legs with a brass finish, and leather upholstery, was a sample sale find. Although meant as a spot to put on shoes, Bradfield says, “Sometimes, I make my husband nap there so the bedding doesn’t get messed up.”

3 Echoing the look of the daybed, the black cerused oak nightstands have unlacquered brass stiletto legs. Flos table lamps with fluted anodized bronze bases, designed by Achille Castiglioni in 1962, are a theatrical touch against the dark velvet headboard.

4 An extra-long custom lumbar pillow made from a Cowtan & Tout velvet animal print stretches across the tone-on-tone bedspread to create a streamlined effect. “A striped pillow wouldn’t have been right,” Bradfield says. “The splattered animal [print] plays with the splattered pattern of the carpet.”

5 A Vistosi chandelier made with vintage Murano glass disks heightens the glamour at the top of the room without stealing attention away from the bed. “The form fits perfectly in a traditional or contemporary space,” Bradfield says.

6 Two abstract oil paintings by California-based artist Sherie’ Franssen, which the couple found at Dolby Chadwick Gallery in San Francisco, add color and pattern between the bath and closet doors.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.