“Red flag” laws (Perspective, January 5) can be an effective tool in removing firearms from the hands of people suffering from mental illness or showing a propensity for violence, but in Massachusetts police chiefs also have the authority to suspend the gun license of a person who becomes “unsuitable.” So while a petition to a district court is one course of action, a private meeting with the police chief who issued the person’s license to carry can have the same outcome. In the latter case, the license holder can appeal the chief’s decision to the local district court. In my experience, license suspensions by police chiefs are more common than red flag petitions.

William G. Brooks, chief of police, Norwood Police Department

More people need to know about extreme risk protection orders. Implementing a red flag law is only the first step in saving lives. That’s why last year, Moms Demand Action — a national grass-roots gun violence prevention group — launched its One Thing You Can Do campaign, which is tailored to each of the 17 states with red flag laws to educate residents on how to intervene when a loved one is in crisis. Moms Demand Action also trains volunteers to publicly present the information. It’s time for Massachusetts’ leaders to join us by leading and supporting a statewide education campaign.

Caroline Ellis, Abington

Fading Away

Thank you so much to Tom Keane for sharing his story of his wife, Laurie, [and her battle with early-onset] Alzheimer’s (“You Can’t See the Leaves Change Color,” January 12). I read each bewildering episode with the understanding and empathy of one who is going through that, although my husband was 71 when he was diagnosed. It has been a gentler process for us so far, but one in which I have to dig deep every day to keep things positive, to find and validate over and over that life is good and love prevails. I wish Keane healing and peace; his article brought both of those to me.

Mardy High, Enfield, New Hampshire

Keane gave people insight into how devastating it is for those afflicted — and their caretakers.

Paul Shuster, Wake Forest, North Carolina

Keane’s heart-wrenching story brought to mind the little snippets of my memory of my mother’s progression. My mother died 12 years ago, and each year I raise money for research through the Ride to End Alzheimer’s, riding 62 miles in this event sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association’s Massachusetts-New Hampshire chapter. Awareness and research will hopefully help others.

Ann Whaley-Tobin, Canton

I lost my wonderful wife, Martha, to the same insidious and unrelenting condition. Martha had been a brilliant mechanical engineer. My wife excelled until she began making slight mistakes and miscalculations in her work. She was 50 at the time. Like Keane, I had hoped that the process of the disease might plateau, that dietary options, exercise, and medication might halt further deterioration, that Martha could somehow regain what was lost. It is my fervent hope that medical research will discover ways to alleviate and thoroughly treat devastating neurological diseases that ravage unfortunate victims and their loved ones.

Joe Martin, Seattle

I was moved to tears reading about Keane’s journey and the tender care and love he exhibited for seven long years. My mother also had Alzheimer’s; it was a long, excruciatingly painful six years for not only my mother but our entire family.

Theresa McLean, Walpole

I can only hope that, as time passes, the cherished memories that Keane and his daughters have of this beautiful woman will allow them to heal from this loss.

Pat Stevenson, Shelburne Falls

Keane helped me face the reality of my own situation, which I have been struggling to deny. We have been together since we were 19, married 62 years, and it’s hard to accept that this intelligent, self-assured woman has forgotten how to answer the phone and has to have all the shades down if I go out. He helped me get a focus on my own life, also.

Paul German, Shrewsbury

My wife, Christina, has been diagnosed with “symptoms of Alzheimer’s.” There is much here that is familiar. The memory loss, the quietness of a person who was bright, opinionated, the life of the conversation, and what seems to be depression. I’ve been wondering about what will come for us. I’m not sure that knowing in advance will help. But reading this article has given me some comfort.

John Bassett, Brookline

Very hard to read — but I couldn’t stop reading as it brought back all that I, too, had been though this last year with my husband, who also had early-onset Alzheimer’s. All the memories I had forgotten — or maybe wanted to forget — and feelings came back to me as each stage progressed just as he described. I’m still stunned with what we all had to go through. Some days are hard but we’ll get there by remembering others have been through this too, we are not alone.

Paula Hunt, Pleasant Hill, California

