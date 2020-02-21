LOT SIZE 1.51 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $345,000 in 2014

PROS Near the end of a dead-end street, this 1997 Colonial has an expansive backyard ripe for exploring, including a play structure with tunnel slide and a paver patio with fire pit. It’s all in full view from the kitchen, which has older cabinets and a breakfast bar. The adjoining dining area is open to the living room in front and a sunroom in back. A carpeted office is outfitted as a playroom, and there’s an updated half bath with laundry. Upstairs, carpeted bedrooms share a full bath. CONS An offer had been accepted.

Advertisement

Stephen Robb, Robb Enterprises, 617-212-0251, RobbEnterprises.com

$677,400

4 BUSH POND ROAD / NORFOLK

Alison Borrelli (custom credit)/Alison Borrelli

SQUARE FEET 3,019

LOT SIZE 0.86 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $260,000 in 1997

PROS This 1987 Colonial is on a quiet cul-de-sac. The remodeled kitchen has a sitting area, granite counters, and sunny breakfast nook, plus there’s a powder room. A bump-out created a large family room with exposed beams, skylights, and a gas fireplace in a whitewashed brick hearth; there’s also a living room and attached sunroom. Sliders lead to the deck and yard, featuring a play set and impressive tree fort. Upstairs, find three bedrooms, the master suite, and an updated full bath. The third floor holds a bonus room with barn door closets. Laundry is in the basement. CONS Backyard is on the small side.

Jack McQuillan, BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate, 508-380-7977, jack.mcquillan@commonmoves.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.