An Amesbury store opened for recreational marijuana sales this week, becoming Massachusetts’ 37th adult-use pot store.
Alternative Therapies Group opened Tuesday after receiving its final OK from the state Cannabis Control Commission last week.
The company also operates adult-use stores in Salem and Salisbury. Its Salem store was the third in the state.
Here’s what you need to know if you plan to shop at Alternative Therapies Group in Amesbury.
Location
49 Macy St. in Amesbury.
Hours
9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. daily.
Parking
There is plenty of onsite parking for all customers.
Payment
Customers can pay in cash only. There is an ATM on site.
Purchasing limits
There are no purchasing limits beyond the state-mandated ones.
Can you preorder?
Customers can’t currently preorder, but the company expects to set up a preorder system soon.
