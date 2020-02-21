The company also operates adult-use stores in Salem and Salisbury. Its Salem store was the third in the state.

Alternative Therapies Group opened Tuesday after receiving its final OK from the state Cannabis Control Commission last week.

An Amesbury store opened for recreational marijuana sales this week, becoming Massachusetts’ 37th adult-use pot store.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to shop at Alternative Therapies Group in Amesbury.

Location

49 Macy St. in Amesbury.

Hours

9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. daily.

Parking

There is plenty of onsite parking for all customers.

Payment

Customers can pay in cash only. There is an ATM on site.

Advertisement

Purchasing limits

There are no purchasing limits beyond the state-mandated ones.

Can you preorder?

Customers can’t currently preorder, but the company expects to set up a preorder system soon.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.