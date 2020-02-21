SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico has stopped issuing medical marijuana enrollment cards to people who live outside the state but will soon allow nonresident patients enrolled in other state programs to buy marijuana.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday reinstated a residency requirement for participation in the state’s medical cannabis program by signing a measure passed by lawmakers. Marijuana is only legal for medical use in New Mexico.

At least 613 people who don’t live in the state have enrolled in the medical marijuana program since the residency requirement was dropped last year. State health officials say that change was inadvertent and invited problems with US authorities by potentially diverting marijuana outside a regulated system.