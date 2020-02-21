Two men were arrested after they allegedly threatened to shoot a man and stole money from his wallet outside of a CVS store in Mattapan Square Thursday night, police said.

Around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery near 1573 Blue Hill Ave., Boston police said in a statement. Upon arrival, the victim told officers he was robbed by two men as he was leaving the store in the square, which is the commercial heart of the Mattapan neighborhood.

The two suspects, later identified as Thurman Ragland, 53, of Hyde Park and Ra’Quan Baker-Parham, 24, of Brockton, approached the victim and asked him for money as he was leaving the store, the victim told police. After the victim refused to hand the money over, one of the suspects allegedly pushed him to the ground and started punching him.