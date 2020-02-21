Two men were arrested after they allegedly threatened to shoot a man and stole money from his wallet outside of a CVS store in Mattapan Square Thursday night, police said.
Around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery near 1573 Blue Hill Ave., Boston police said in a statement. Upon arrival, the victim told officers he was robbed by two men as he was leaving the store in the square, which is the commercial heart of the Mattapan neighborhood.
The two suspects, later identified as Thurman Ragland, 53, of Hyde Park and Ra’Quan Baker-Parham, 24, of Brockton, approached the victim and asked him for money as he was leaving the store, the victim told police. After the victim refused to hand the money over, one of the suspects allegedly pushed him to the ground and started punching him.
As the victim was being attacked, one of the men allegedly took his wallet and stole the money inside, police said. The victim told police that the other suspect “pointed a black object believed to be a firearm” at him and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over his money.
He was able to flee toward a nearby bus stop as the suspects pursued him.
Officers arrested one of the men by 528 River St. and the other inside 1631 Blue Hill Ave., police said.
Both Ragland and Thuman are facing charges of armed robbery, police said. The men are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court Friday.
