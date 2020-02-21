A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lawrence public works employee Marcos “Tony” Antonio Ruiz, who was fatally shot on the job last month, authorities said.
Ariel Toribio, of Lawrence, was arrested and charged with murder Friday at the Lawrence courthouse, according to a joint press release from the Essex district attorney’s office and Lawrence police.
Ruiz, a 52-year-old from Methuen, was fatally shot as he filled potholes at the intersection of Andover and Clifton streets at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 15, officials said. investigators do not think he was the intended target of the shooting.
Ruiz was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico and attended Lawrence High School. He was employed as a high motor equipment operator at the Department of Public Works in Lawrence for approximately 26 years, according to his obituary.
Flags in Lawrence flew at half-staff in the aftermath of the killing, and public works employees from around the region gathered in Methuen to pay their respects to Ruiz on the day of his funeral.
Toribio is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lawrence Superior Court.
