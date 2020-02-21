A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lawrence public works employee Marcos “Tony” Antonio Ruiz, who was fatally shot on the job last month, authorities said.

Ariel Toribio, of Lawrence, was arrested and charged with murder Friday at the Lawrence courthouse, according to a joint press release from the Essex district attorney’s office and Lawrence police.

Ruiz, a 52-year-old from Methuen, was fatally shot as he filled potholes at the intersection of Andover and Clifton streets at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 15, officials said. investigators do not think he was the intended target of the shooting.