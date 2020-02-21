One of them was bought at the Costa Sunoco Mini Mart at 397 Sawyer St. in New Bedford, the lottery said.

The first two tickets, both with the winning numbers 10-14-16-26-29, were purchased on Feb. 26, 2019, the Massachusetts Lottery said in a statement.

Check your old lottery tickets. Three winning $100,000 Mass Cash prizes drawn in February and March of 2019 have yet to be claimed - and are about to expire.

The other was sold at Dracut Town Variety at 1734 Lakeview Ave. in Dracut.

Since all Mass Cash winners have until one year after the date of the drawing to claim their prize, the final day to claim these tickets is Wednesday, the lottery said.

The last ticket, with the winning numbers 01-04-09-26-30, was sold on March 8, 2019, the lottery said. The winner purchased the ticket from Audy’s Mobil at 345 Boylston St. in Brookline.

The last day the winner can claim this prize is March 8.

If no one claims these prizes, the winnings will be distributed to all 351 towns and cities in Massachusetts, the lottery said.

All prizes up to and including $100,000 can be picked up at Lottery claims centers in Braintree, Dorchester, New Bedford, Springfield, Woburn and Worcester, the lottery said. These centers are open 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Every prize over $100,000 must be claimed at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester, the lottery said.

