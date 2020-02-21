William McRaven, a retired four-star US Navy admiral, will deliver the undergraduate commencement address at Massachusetts Institute of Technology this spring, the school announced Thursday.

The ceremony is scheduled for May 29.

McRaven, who served for nearly four decades in the Navy, was a longtime special forces commander credited with the leadership of the mission that killed Osama Bin Laden in 2011. After his retirement from the military he acted as chancellor of the University of Texas system, one of the country’s largest higher education operations, from 2015 to 2018.