Xiaoning Sui, 48, of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, is scheduled to plead guilty at 2 p.m. to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, and federal programs bribery; international money laundering; and wire fraud and honest services wire fraud, according to US District Court in Boston records.

A resident of Canada is scheduled to admit in federal court in Boston on Friday to paying six-figure bribes to get her son into UCLA as a phony soccer recruit as part of the college admissions cheating scandal, records show.

At the time of Sui’s September arrest in Spain, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said she allegedly “agreed with William ‘Rick’ Singer to pay $400,000 to facilitate her son’s admission to UCLA as a purported soccer recruit.”

Sui’s one of more than 50 people charged in connection with the scheme, in which wealthy parents allegedly cut fat checks to Singer and others to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at fancy schools, or to facilitate cheating on their kids’ SAT and ACT exams when the scores needed a little buffing.

Singer has admitted to his starring role in the ruse and awaits sentencing.

The scandal has even touched Hollywood.

Actress Lori Loughlin, whose scene stealing portrayal of Aunt Becky on the beloved sitcom “Full House” endeared her to millions, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli face several charges for allegedly agreeing to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters classified as phony crew recruits at USC. The effort included a fake resume for one of their two daughters, the social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and USC confirmed in October that their daughters no longer attend the school.

Actress Felicity Huffman, the former “Desperate Housewives” star who floored critics with her gutsy performance in the film “Transamerica,” did less than two weeks in the can for paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score. Huffman, who’s married to “Shameless” star William H. Macy, an incomparable character actor who won plaudits for his soul-bearing performance as a former game show contestant in the film “Magnolia,” also paid a $30,000 fine and was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.