Beverly Regional Airport was closed for about an hour Friday afternoon after a student pilot made a crash landing during a training exercise, the airport said.

The single-engine Piper Cherokee plane slid off the runway while the pilot, a man in his early 30s, was attempting to perform a touch and go landing around 1:40 p.m., the airport said in a press release.

The pilot was attempting to land and take off again when he realized there was a technical issue with the plane, which came to a stop in a grass covered safety area just beyond the edge of the runway, the release said.