Beverly Regional Airport was closed for about an hour Friday afternoon after a student pilot made a crash landing during a training exercise, the airport said.
The single-engine Piper Cherokee plane slid off the runway while the pilot, a man in his early 30s, was attempting to perform a touch and go landing around 1:40 p.m., the airport said in a press release.
The pilot was attempting to land and take off again when he realized there was a technical issue with the plane, which came to a stop in a grass covered safety area just beyond the edge of the runway, the release said.
There were no injuries. The pilot, a student at a flight school based at the airport, declined medical attention.
Rescue crews from Beverly, Danvers, and Wenham responded to the scene and the airport was temporarily closed, according to the release.
No one else was inside the plane at the time of the incident, according to the release. The plane was missing a wheel after the landing.
In a statement, airport manager Gloria Bouillon thanked firefighters for their swift response to the scene. " I’d also like to thank the businesses and pilots that use our facility for their patience this afternoon as well," she said.
The airport reopened at 2:40 p.m., except for the runway where the landing happened, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.