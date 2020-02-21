Eleven-year-old Jackson Smith his five-year-old sister, Scarlett and their mother, Julie Smith, 41, of Whitman died in the crash along with their grandmother, Josephine Fay, 76, of Weymouth.

A candlelight prayer service will be held Friday evening at Whitman Middle School in memory of four family members killed in a devastating car crash near Disney World in Florida.

Eight members of the Smith and Fay families were traveling along Route 429 in Kissimmee on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. when their van slowed in congested traffic. A pickup truck smashed into the van’s rear end, according to Lieutenant Kim Montes, a spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol.

Advertisement

Shane Smith, 43, and William Fay, 76, were in stable condition at the Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to police. Shalie Smith, 10, and Skylar Smith, 5, were uninjured. The family had traveled to Florida for the February school vacation week.

The Whitman Youth Soccer Association has organized Friday’s service, which will be held at the middle school’s fenced-in soccer field at 7 p.m. The community is invited to attend, the group said in a Facebook post.

With a large crowd expected, Whitman police and fire officials issued a parking and traffic advisory.

All attendees for Friday’s gathering are being asked to enter the school on Temple Street and Corthell Avenue, the statement said.

“Members from Whitman and Hanson are encouraged to attend this community gathering to show their support for the Smith family and their loved ones,” Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon said in the statement.

The statement warned that parking will be limited but asked that attendees not park on the grass or streets.

The Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association expressed their sympathies to the community Thursday in a Facebook post.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of ODP player Jaxon Smith and additional members of the Smith family,” the post said. “Jaxon was a brave and joyous player, he loved soccer! Our deepest sympathies and love are with the Smith family and the Whitman-Hanson community.”