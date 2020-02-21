Area residents can learn more about how Massachusetts is helping to address global climate change at “Carbon Countdown,” a regional forum in Winchester on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The event, presented by the environmental group, Sustainable Middlesex, will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Jenks Center, 109 Skillings Road. Organizers said the forum, open to all, will highlight the leading role Massachusetts is poised to take nationally to combat the worldwide problem.
Three legislators will provide updates on legislation to help reduce carbon emissions and slow global warming. State Representative Christina Minicucci, a North Andover Democrat, will discuss The FUTURE Act, which is intended to help expand use of renewable energy and enhance the safety of the natural gas network.
State Senator Mike Barrett, a Lexington Democrat, will discuss his bill, which recently passed the Senate, to put a price on carbon, and the multi-state Transportation Climate Initiative.
State Representative Tami Gouveia, an Acton Democrat, will talk about the Net Zero Stretch Code bill that she has sponsored and the status in the House of bill similar to Barrett’s that would put a price on carbon.
Three Brookline residents will describe how they were able to pass a town bylaw to ban gas pipes in new construction.
Sustainable Middlesex is a network of local grassroots climate change organizations that works to increase awareness of climate change and to initiate local actions to combat the problem. Pre-registration is encouraged.To sign up or for more information, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/carbon-countdown-tickets-91911155741.
