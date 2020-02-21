Area residents can learn more about how Massachusetts is helping to address global climate change at “Carbon Countdown,” a regional forum in Winchester on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The event, presented by the environmental group, Sustainable Middlesex, will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Jenks Center, 109 Skillings Road. Organizers said the forum, open to all, will highlight the leading role Massachusetts is poised to take nationally to combat the worldwide problem.

Three legislators will provide updates on legislation to help reduce carbon emissions and slow global warming. State Representative Christina Minicucci, a North Andover Democrat, will discuss The FUTURE Act, which is intended to help expand use of renewable energy and enhance the safety of the natural gas network.