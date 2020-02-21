A crash involving multiple vehicles in Roslindale Thursday night sent at least one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Boston police Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman, said the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. near 3961 Washington St.
At least two people were taken to the hospital, Kenneally said.
It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
