Daniel Santos Rosado, 33, is slated to plead guilty Monday in federal court in Boston to charges of armed bank robbery; felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to legal filings.

A Providence man who allegedly robbed a Somerville bank at gunpoint last year and exchanged gunfire with a police officer has decided to plead guilty in the case, court records show.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Rosado snatched $929 during the robbery at Middlesex Federal Savings Bank on College Avenue on the morning of May 1, 2019. And he wasn’t quiet about it.

“While inside the bank, the robber brandished a handgun and fired the gun into the ceiling,” the affidavit said. “The robber also pointed the firearm at customers and bank employees. Witnesses within and around the Middlesex Bank reported hearing the robber yell to bank employees: ‘Get Down!’, ‘Everybody on the ground!’, ‘Second drawer, hurry up!’, and ‘Give me money or I’ll shoot!’ In response to the robber’s demands, customers and bank employees laid on the floor. When the robber approached a teller window, he threw a black backpack at the teller, and made a verbal demand for money.”

He allegedly got the cash, but he also got resistance from a responding officer.

The Somerville cop “pointed his department-issued firearm at the robber, and ordered the robber to freeze,” the affidavit said. “In response to the SPD officer’s commands, the robber turned and faced the SPD officer, pointed a firearm in the SPD officer’s direction, and fired one shot. The SPD officer returned fire. During the exchange of gunfire, the robber exited the College Avenue exit of the bank and fled on foot northbound onto College Avenue. The SPD officer ran after him.”

No one was hit.

While the officer gave chase, a quick-thinking civilian obstructed Rosado, setting in motion a sequence of events that would ultimately lead investigators to identify Rosado as the alleged culprit, according to the affidavit.

“The bystander attempted to tackle the robber, causing the robber to drop the black backpack in the area of 19 College Avenue” and keep running, the affidavit said. " ... The robber’s backpack contained, amongst other things, a firearm and United States currency. The firearm was a Webley revolver, loaded with four unfired rounds of ammunition and two cartridge casings."

According to court papers, DNA testing on the bag ultimately helped investigators identify Rosado as their man. He’s had prior run-ins with the law.

The affidavit says he was “convicted of Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle out of New Bedford District Court and received a sentence of two years committed. Further, he was convicted of Larceny from a Person and Witness Intimidation in 2012 out of New Bedford District Court. Additionally, he was convicted of Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon in 2012 out of New Bedford District Court and received a sentence of two years committed.”

Rosado has been locked up since his arrest last May. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m. in Boston before Judge Leo T. Sorokin.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.