The private women’s college chose Pelosi because her “long and distinguished career in public service has helped shape and define women’s leadership," the statement said.

The ceremony is set for May 17 on the Northampton campus, Smith announced in a statement Thursday.

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was selected to deliver the commencement speech at Smith College’s 2020 commencement ceremony.

The Democratic leader will receive an honorary degree from the college along with five other women in leadership positions: Gwen Agna, Christiana Figueres, Cristina Jiménez, Gloria Elaine White-Hammond, and Hanya Yanagihara.

Pelosi has represented San Francisco in Congress for over 30 years and in 2007 became the first woman to serve as speaker of the House of Representatives. She is currently serving her third term as speaker. In the statement, Smith noted her accomplishments with the Affordable Care Act, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, and repealing the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy.

Others honorees include a public school educator, a religious leader, a climate advocate, and an author/journalist.

Agna, principal of Northampton’s Jackson Street School, is a 31-year veteran of the school who plans to retire in the spring, according to Smith’s statement. Agna, who was born in Myanmar, previously worked as a teacher in Rhode Island and Ohio. In 1999 she received a Fulbright Memorial Fund Teacher grant to study in Japan.

Figueres worked as the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change from 2010 to 2016 and supervised the creation of the Paris Agreement in 2015, according to Smith’s statement. The Costa Rica native currently runs a nonprofit Global Optimism Ltd. which focuses on social and environmental change, the statement said. Her first book, “The Future We Choose,” was published in February.

White-Hammond works at Harvard Divinity School as Swartz Resident Practitioner in Ministry Studies and co-pastor of Boston’s Bethel AME Church. She founded Shatter the Silence at Bethel which is a program supporting sexual assault victims in African American communities. White-Hammond co-founded My Sister’s Keeper, an organization focused around advocating for women and girls in conflict zones, the statement said.

Yanagihara, a 1995 graduate of Smith, has authored novels in 2013 and 2015. The first was a finalist for the PEN/Robert W. Bingham prize and the second won the Kirkus Prize. The Los Angeles native currently lives in New York City, working as the editor in chief for T: The New York Times Style Magazine.