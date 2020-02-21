Lawyers for Loughlin and Giannulli are seeking a judicial order compelling the feds to hand over forms and notes from interviews the FBI conducted with the scheme’s admitted ringleader, William “Rick” Singer. Forms documenting such FBI interviews are known as 302s.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are charged with several felonies for allegedly agreeing to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to USC as phony crew recruits. The couple has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and USC confirmed in October that their daughters no longer attend the school.

Lawyers for Hollywood star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband on Friday cited the Boston Calling case in their quest to obtain certain FBI interview records and notes as the couple mounts their defense in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Advertisement

On Friday, the defense in a legal filing asserted there were questions surrounding the accuracy of a 302 in the long-running Boston Calling saga, which made headlines earlier this month when a judge threw out the convictions of two former City Hall aides who were found guilty of extorting union jobs from organizers of the annual music festival.

That case, Loughlin’s attorneys wrote, “illustrates that 302s may not be drafted until weeks after a witness interview; that they may not be reliable; and that they may not be promptly corrected by the Government (if at all). These insights further confirm that the only way to ensure the Government has complied with its obligations in this case is by requiring disclosure of the 302s of interviews with Singer as well as the underlying interview notes.”

Prosecutors hadn’t responded to the filing as of Friday afternoon.

Lawyers for Loughlin and Giannulli maintain that if Singer said in FBI interviews that he told the couple their payments were legitimate USC contributions, then the duo lacked the requisite intent to defraud the school that’s required for a conviction. But the government earlier this month derided the tactics as “farcical.”

Advertisement

A trial date hasn’t been set for Giannulli and Loughlin. They’re two of the more than 50 people caught up in the sprawling probe, including actress Felicity Huffman, who served less than two weeks in prison for paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score. Huffman also paid a $30,000 fine and was ordered to put in 250 hours of community service.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.