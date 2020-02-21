Casado allegedly robbed stores in Malden, Everett, Melrose, Woburn, Waltham and Arlington, according to the release.

Ramfis Casado, 34, is facing 26 charges, including ten counts of armed and masked robbery, ten counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, unarmed robbery, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a press release.

A Lynn man has been indicted in connection with 11 armed robberies committed across six communities, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Casado, who was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 6, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn, the release said.

He was arrested and charged last month in connection with a masked armed robbery at the In & Out Convenience Store on Lebanon Street in Malden.

e. Casado allegedly robbed the store at knife point on December. 9, 2019 and was confronted by police as he left, according to the release.

Casado fled the scene in a blue BMW sedan. Police executed a search warrant of a room he had been renting out the next day and found items allegedly connecting him with other robberies. He was arrested and charged with one count of armed and masked robbery, the release said.

Casado held without bail following a dangerousness hearing later that month., Police were able to connected Casado to the other robberies through items recovered from his room, including clothing and shoes, as well as data retrieved from his cell phone provider, according to the release.

Police also recovered the BMW, which had been reported stolen from a parking garage in Downtown Boston, according to the release. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Casado returning the car to a valet after the robbery in Malden.