The adult man victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, he said.

Police responded to a report of a person shot on 89 Woodrow Ave, at 11:11 p.m., said Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.

A man was fatally shot in Dorchester Thursday night, according to Boston police.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

No further information is currently available.

Separately, police in Roxbury are investigating a “found body” incident. Around 5 a.m., offices responded to 18 Lattimore Ct. where a person’s body was found. The person was rushed to an area Boston hospital, and their medical status was not readily available Friday morning.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

The Woodrow Avenue shooting was the third fatal shooting in Boston since last Saturday and the 8th homicide in the city this year.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Kareem Garnett Jr. was shot and killed on Cameron Street in Dorchester around noon. Police and Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins’ office have charged a 17-year-old boy manslaughter as a juvenile. The suspect was arrested on Thursday.

Also arrested at the scene was a 16-year-old boy who faces unlawful possession of firearm charges in juvenile court. He has not been charged in connection with the murder, authorities said.

Last Saturday. 19-year-old Hilton Clark was shot near 12 Colorado St. in Mattapan around 9:38 p.m. No arrests have been made.





