Each of these strategies was already illegal under a 2010 law designed to crack down on the dangerous, occasionally deadly scourge of distracted driving. The problem, however, is that the rules have been difficult to enforce.

They check their text messages — but only at red lights. They stash their iPhones in their laps and allow a quick peek downward at Twitter. They fire off an e-mail — but only when they’re stuck in traffic, and they only use one hand.

Massachusetts waited so long to ban handheld cell phone use while driving that some motorists have made up their own rules for themselves.

On Sunday, when the state’s new “hands-free” law goes into effect, putting a full stop to handheld smartphone use, we will finally join the ranks of neighboring New England states that have been way ahead of us.

But at a time when our phones are our lifeblood, and the need to check them can feel more compulsive than ever, kicking certain habits might be a lot harder than it would have been two decades ago when New York passed its first hands-free law.

“It’s going to be extremely hard just because we’re so used to being attached to our phones. It’s like a magnet," said a 27-year-old who may or may not have given his real name — Eddie Grant — as he walked into a Boston branch of the Registry of Motor Vehicles Thursday. “That’s going to be hard. Extremely, extremely hard.”

The new rules are meant to improve road safety by reducing distracted driving and holding operators accountable, according to Governor Charlie Baker, who signed the bill into law back in November.

No holding your phone to make or receive calls. No sneakily scrolling through Instagram or reading and sending text messages or e-mails. Not at red lights. Not in dead-stopped traffic. Not at all. Much of this was already illegal here, but the difference between typing a text and dialing a number was difficult to discern from a police cruiser. Now? If your phone is in your hand, you’re almost certainly breaking the law.

State and local police will at first let drivers off with a warning through the end of March. After that, offenders will be slapped with a series of increasing fines for each offense.

The benefits are obvious. More than 3,000 people died due to distracted driving crashes in 2017 alone, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Despite the clear dangers and repercussions, some drivers say it will still be tough to get used to. Our phones are like an appendage, stitched to our palms.

“I think it’s going to be hard,” said a South End resident who didn’t want to give his name, but admitted he’s resorted to throwing his phone into the backseat to keep himself from almost automatically glancing at it. “It’s going to be a new learning curve, that’s for sure.”

A brief review of passing traffic at the corner of Surface Road and Hanover Street, near the RMV branch, showed that others will likely have to tweak their behaviors as well. Within a small window of time, at least seven drivers were spotted clutching their phone in one hand or glancing down at the screen.

A very unscientific Twitter survey taken by a Globe reporter also showed that more people admitted to checking their phones while driving than those who said they don’t.

While some people copped to the deadly behavior, others were adamant they never engage while driving.

“It will probably be hard for everyone,” said one gentleman who at no time during an attempted in-person interview stopped looking at his phone to make eye contact with a reporter. “Not me though.”

Even those implementing the law understand that old habits die hard.

At a news conference in Newton Thursday, Governor Baker said Massachusetts "consistently rates among the 10 worst states in the country for distracted driving,“ conceding the law is long overdue.

At the same meeting, state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said the new legislation “will require behavior change because there’s a lot of people who’ve got very used to” holding their phones.

“Even people who wouldn’t actively use their phone while they are driving would pick it up at a stoplight,” she said. “I think all of us have to unlearn behaviors that we have been learning since smartphones became part of our lives."

So just how bad are some of us?

Ask Rick Riley, deputy superintendent for day operations and traffic for the Cambridge Police Department, who recalled a recent trip he took on a Logan Express bus where he watched from the window as motorists below on I-93 passed by while deep into their phones.

“Easily a simple majority if not a large majority of people seemed to be manipulating a phone or some sort of electronic device,” said Riley, whose department put out a video this week to remind people of the changes. “Everyone of us understands it’s dangerous, and yet many of us are still engaging in that behavior.”

There’s a reason why some people can’t seem to tear away, said Dr. David Greenfield, medical director of Greenfield Recovery Center and assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine: The way people use their smartphones while walking around or sitting on the couch is typically how they use it in the car.

“There’s essentially little or no change,” he said, referencing a study he did with AT&T in 2014, as part of the cell phone provider’s “It Can Wait” campaign. “We text, we e-mail, we look up stuff, we check our stocks, we check our bank balance...that’s what the data shows.”

Greenfield, founder of the The Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, said he believes everything the study found a few years ago “is probably as true now, if not more true" due to faster access and newer, better devices.

“We now have one full — probably close to two generations now — that were raised with smartphone technology,” Greenfield said. “We’re talking about people that have never really known not to have one or known what it’s like to drive without one.”

Greenfield said he wished that the state’s new law would completely eradicate this type of activity, but it’s likely it will only put a dent in it.

“It will slow it down, but a lot of people are going to do the ‘cop drop,’ ” he said. “They’re going to hold the phone, and then when they see a cop, they’ll drop it.”

Kicking the habit will be an effortful process because our smartphones are always with us, he added. But it’s possible — if people take meaningful steps to obey the law.

If New Hampshire and New York can get used to it, said Riley, the Cambridge police officer, so can we.

“We may have a reputation for being stubborn and independent,” he said, but "I definitely think it will succeed.”

Globe Correspondent Meghan Sorensen contributed to this report.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.