The auction will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the former location of the 102-year-old restaurant in the Seaport. Bids also will be accepted online.

Holbrook firm Paul E. Saperstein Co. Inc. will auction off the Fish Pier building’s lease, which includes 40 designated parking spots, and its limited liquor license in an attempt to clear owner Yannis Contos’s debts. The beverage license excludes hard liquor, making it slightly less coveted than an unrestricted license, of the sort sold in September by the owners of Doyle’s Cafe to steakhouse chain Davio’s for $455,000.

The No Name restaurant will be sold off piece by piece on Thursday at a public auction.

Wall decorations were left behind at the No Name Restaurant after it closed abruptly Dec. 30, 2019. The restaurant's equipment, decor, lease, and liquor license will be auctioned off on Thursday, Feb. 27. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The No Name filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which provides for the liquidation of property and the distribution of assets to creditors, on Dec. 30, 2019. Staffers, some of whom had worked at the restaurant for decades, learned they’d be losing their jobs only 24 hours prior to the closing.

The No Name owes the city close to $700,000 in back taxes including interest, according to city records. Owners of the beloved landmark seafood joint stopped paying property taxes in 2013, and the city put a lien on the property. Emme Handy, chief financial officer for the city of Boston, said the city has a “99 percent collection rate” because it is first in line to be paid.

In a Wednesday filing in response to the auction, Massport, the agency which owns and leases the Fish Pier, stated it was owed thousands of dollars more than the $93,050 originally noted in the bankruptcy filing. Those outstanding payments now include another nearly $10,000 in heating costs and an additional $57,640 in unpaid rent accrued since the restaurant’s closure.

Beyond the big-ticket items — the license and the lease — various pieces of memorabilia that have piled up within the worn restaurant over the years also will be on the auction block. The lot includes a bevy of wall decor crustaceans and mounted fish, as well as a signed photo of Kirk Douglas and a Bruins jersey autographed by the team.

Whoever moves into the two-story 7,219 square foot space, which sits within a block of seafood purveyors, must meet the requirements of the Massport lease, which dictates the next establishment will open “for the purpose of operating a restaurant primarily specializing in the serving of seafood to customers.”

For over a century, the No Name billed itself as a no-frills seafood joint catering to the fishmongers next door, as well as business people and families from beyond the wharf. Before its closure, it was the oldest continuous family-owned restaurant in Boston, tracing its history back to a small hole-in-the-wall counter founded in 1917 by Greek immigrant John Contos.

















Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger.