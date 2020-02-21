A person was injured and six people were displaced after a two alarm fire tore through a home in Hyde Park Thursday night, Boston fire said.
The fire broke out at 42 Neponset at about 7:30 p.m., Boston fire said on Twitter, Heavy fire was showing from the rear of the two and-a-half story house when firefighters arrived.
One adult was taken to the hospital with unknown injures, Boston fire said. Four adults and two children were displaced.
The person who was injured was a resident of the home, Brian Alkins, a spokesman for Boston fire, said.
The Red Cross is helping them find housing, Boston fire said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Boston fire said. The blaze caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.