A person was injured and six people were displaced after a two alarm fire tore through a home in Hyde Park Thursday night, Boston fire said.

The fire broke out at 42 Neponset at about 7:30 p.m., Boston fire said on Twitter, Heavy fire was showing from the rear of the two and-a-half story house when firefighters arrived.

One adult was taken to the hospital with unknown injures, Boston fire said. Four adults and two children were displaced.