"We have not previously addressed the question whether an open container violation is civil or criminal in nature,'' Justice Scott L. Kafker wrote for the court. “The open container statute was originally enacted to protect against drunk driving and... is still aimed at that purpose. Accordingly, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle is a civil motor vehicle infraction, rather than a criminal offense.”

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously concluded that police can cite a driver for open container but that will only lead to a civil fine, not a criminal conviction. The decision clarifies a legally blurry area where each judge would apply their own interpretation of prior SJC rulings, the wording of the law itself and its legislative history as part of the state’s crackdown on distracted and drunk driving.

It’s not a crime for a driver or a passenger to have an open container of alcohol in a car, the state’s highest court ruled for the first time Friday.

The court said that criminal laws usually authorize a judge to order a prison sentence for a defendant, while the law for open container only specifies that people can be fined for violating it. Kafker wrote that the lack of prison time made it clear the Legislature wanted an open container violation considered a civil infraction.

The ruling by the SJC was welcomed by Edward Crane, the attorney for Shawn P. Mansur who filed the appeal. Mansur was tried on drunk driving and open container violation in Marlborough District Court. A jury acquitted him of drunk driving, but found him criminally liable for the open container violation.

Crane said did not have a criminal record until his open container conviction. Now that will be removed, Crane said.

Crane said the SJC’s decision was needed because judges have been giving varying interpretations on the matter. In Mansur’s case, Judge Michael Fabri said it was a criminal charge, but other judges have not, creating a significant legal disparity that needed resolution.

"It’s always good when the court hashes out these inconsistencies,'' said Crane, who added that the ruling will not have a widespread impact because many judges had already embraced the SJC’s thinking. “And makes it so the law is uniformly applied.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office prosecuted Mansur.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.