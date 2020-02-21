A two-alarm fire broke out at a meat processing factory in Norwood Friday morning, Norwood fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to the Home Market Foods plant at 140 Morgan Drive at 8:10 a.m., Dispatcher Colleen DiBlasi said.
Firefighters had the flames under control as of 10:15 a.m., DiBlasi said.
No one was injured, she said.
Home Market Foods has sold frozen meatballs, chicken, and other meat products for more than 50 years, according to the company’s website.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.