In a statement, the campaign released a photo it said was taken Friday of the exterior of its office in Knoxville covered in what appeared to be orange spray paint. It appeared to include the words “oligarch" and a profanity. The campaign acknowledged that it did not know who was responsible for the vandalism, but called on Sanders to denounce the attacks.

The campaign of former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that its Knoxville, Tenn., office had been vandalized with spray paint, and it strongly suggested supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders were behind it, though the campaign provided no concrete evidence.

The campaign did not offer evidence of Sanders supporters’ involvement beyond the similarities in language. A request for comment from the Sanders campaign was not immediately returned.

“This latest incident at our Knoxville campaign office is exactly what we’ve been warning about. We don’t know who is responsible for this vandalism, but we do know it echoes language from the Sanders campaign and its supporters,” Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement.

He added: “We call on Bernie Sanders to immediately condemn these attacks and for his campaign to end the Trump-like rhetoric that is clearly encouraging his supporters to engage in behavior that has no place in our politics.”

A communications officer for the Knoxville Police Department said on Friday that police had received a report of vandalism at the Bloomberg campaign office, and that it is believed to have occurred between 6 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. Police are investigating, but no suspects or witnesses have yet been identified. The incident was not caught by surveillance cameras, police said.

The Bloomberg campaign said the Knoxville incident was one in a string of defacements around the country in the last two weeks, including in Toledo, Ohio, Youngstown, Ohio, Ann Arbor, Mich., and Flint, Mich.

Multiple Democratic candidates have been attacking Bloomberg in recent weeks and accusing the multi-billionaire of trying to buy the Democratic nomination with record-breaking spending on advertising. But Bloomberg’s campaign pointed to comments from Sanders campaign officials that labeled Bloomberg an “oligarch.”

In the Toledo incident, a banner bearing the word “oligarch” was hung over windows of the campaign office shortly before it opened last week. In Flint, Mich., someone posted a sign on the window that said “Eat the Rich.”

And in Ann Arbor, the campaign said writing on the windows of a campaign office spelled the words “corporate pig.”





