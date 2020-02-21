Eleven days after Oscar winner Brad Pitt criticized President Trump at the Academy Awards during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor, Trump fired back Thursday night at a rally in Colorado Springs, deriding both Pitt and Best Picture winner ‘Parasite.’

Trump asked onstage “How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” before launching into a rant questioning the choice of South Korean film “Parasite” for the award ceremony’s top honor.

“And the winner is ... a movie from South Korea. What the hell is that all about?” Trump said. “We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”