In recent days, Sanders has taken the position that the candidate with the most delegates at the end of Democratic primaries and caucuses — which is likely to be him — should become the nominee, even if that person doesn’t have the majority of delegates required to win the nomination outright. “The will of the people should prevail,” he says.

But in his second run for the White House — and as the Democratic Party’s newly minted front-runner — we are seeing, again, that his steadfast adherence to principle can drop off when it doesn’t serve his political ambition.

If there is one trait that has come to define Bernie Sanders it is the consistency of his beliefs. He’s been a democratic socialist all his life and he’s been railing against the wealthy, income inequality, and a “rigged” political system for years.

Four years ago, he was saying the exact opposite.

In May 2016, when Hillary Clinton had the most delegates in the Democratic race — and was well on her way to winning the Democratic nomination — Sanders argued that it shouldn’t matter. Citing polls that showed him to be the stronger candidate in a head-to-head matchup with Donald Trump, he urged Democratic super delegates — party honchos who get to weigh in at the party’s convention — to “go into their hearts” and “ask themselves, do they want the second strongest candidate to run against Trump or do they want the strongest candidate?” Such introspection, he believed, would lead them to conclude, “‘You know what? Bernie has the better chance of defeating Trump and that is what is most important.’”

Sanders’ fear this time around is that, if he only has a plurality of the delegates awarded in primaries and caucuses, super delegates will — at the Democratic National Convention — do what he wanted them to do four years ago: side with the candidate most likely to beat Donald Trump.

Sanders was saying in 2016 that, in effect, the will of the people shouldn’t matter. At the time, it was a position that appeared to be in direct conflict with the political ideals he’d long espoused. But it was his only path to the nomination and so expediency won the day. This year he is making the precise opposite argument. The commonality between the two positions is that they both benefit his political aspirations.

Even in the realm of presidential politics, where duplicity is hardly rare, Sanders’ hypocrisy stands out.

But for those who closely followed Sanders’ campaign in 2016, it’s also not surprising.

The Vermont senator’s late campaign play for super delegates was not a one-off event. He made the case repeatedly at the tail end of the primary, all the while attacking Clinton as corrupt and untrustworthy, even as it was readily apparent that he had no chance of catching her.

A candidate who jumped into the race with the promise that he would conduct a campaign “driven by issues and serious debate . . . not reckless personal attacks of character assassination,” ended his presidential run in a very different place than where he began.

Sanders’ flip-flop on delegates comes on the heels of his blithe refusal to hand over his full medical records — four months after he promised to do so, following a heart attack. The move looks like one taken out of Donald Trump’s political norm-shredding playbook.

Sanders would hardly be the first presidential aspirant to say one thing and do another, particularly on a matter of process rather than policy.

But Sanders’ brand has long been his political purity — and his uncompromising adherence to his political principles. When he goes astray, particularly as brazenly as he has on the issue of delegates, it is notable. And it should set off alarm bells for Democratic voters about Sanders’ ultimate allegiance.

If there is a brokered convention this summer, the candidate who prevails will be one who has shown an ability to make the necessary compromises to bring together the diverse coalition that makes up today’s Democratic Party. It’s far from clear that Sanders is best-equipped or even inclined to do that.

As Paul Heintz, a reporter at the Vermont independent newspaper Seven Days who has covered Sanders for years, told me, Sanders sees parties as a tool for advancing his political goals, but separate from a political movement. “Sanders doesn’t believe in parties," says Heintz. "He sees himself as building a philosophical movement and . . . sees parties as inevitably compromised.”

“Throughout his career, while talking about movements” he has often “put Bernie Sanders the politician first,” Heintz says. He points to the example of the senator’s arm’s-length relationship with the Vermont Progressive Party, which is a vibrant third party built in his image, but one the Sanders has never joined or sought to build. “You would think that if he was devoted to building a lasting, sustainable movement in Vermont he would have put all of his might behind the party. But he never did. He was always focused on his own campaigns.”

None of this is necessarily out of the norm for a politician. Heintz says Sanders is more ideologically committed than most politicians, but “if you’re looking for total purity from Sanders you’re not going to find it.”

There has been and always will be an inherent tension between fealty to political ideology and the political compromises needed to win elected office. But for a political figure who not only cultivates an uncompromising, ideological image but also is backed by a disproportionate number of followers who seem to share that unbending approach to politics, the clash between principle and practice is particularly jarring.

Just as Sanders was desperate to find a way to win in 2016, even if it meant adopting positions that went against his political principles, it’s not hard to imagine that at the end of a long, drawn-out nomination fight, Sanders will do the same thing in 2020.

As Democrats head to the polls they should heed Sanders’ flip-flop on delegates as a warning: they are ceding control to a politician and political movement that views their party as a means to a political end.





Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.