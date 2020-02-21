During a CNN town hall Tuesday, the Democratic presidential candidate was asked whether he would release more of his medical records. “ I don’t think we will, no ,” he said. At the Las Vegas debate, when asked “What happened to your promise of full transparency?,” Sanders talked about the two stents he received last fall, and having released his medical history during “my whole 29 years in the Capitol.”

Four months later, there’s been a caucus in Iowa and a primary in New Hampshire. Votes have been cast. And Sanders still hasn’t delivered the “comprehensive” medical records he once promised — nor does he intend to.

After his heart attack last October, Senator Bernie Sanders said, “The American people have a right to know whether the person they’re going to be voting for for president is healthy. And we will certainly release our medical records before the primaries. It will certainly be before the first votes are cast.”

But mostly Sanders referred to “reports from two leading Vermont cardiologists,” letters that said, “Bernie Sanders is more than able to deal with the stress and the vigor of being president of the United States.” He added: “Follow me around the campaign trail — three, four, five events a day — and see how you’re doing compared to me.”

That may satisfy Sanders supporters, but it’s an inadequate response from a septuagenarian who suffered a heart attack four months ago while running for this nation’s highest office. If Sanders has nothing to hide, he should stop behaving like a man with something to hide.

Born in 1941, Sanders is the oldest candidate vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination. If elected, he’ll be 79 when he takes the oath of office in January 2021. That would make Sanders the oldest man ever elected president, a position currently held by President Trump, who turns 74 in June.

Concerns about age and health aren’t new. When John McCain, then 71 and a cancer survivor, was running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, he finally capitulated to demands for his medical records. He allowed about 1,700 pages to be shown to a select group of reporters.

Sanders is unwilling to follow McCain’s lead. In fact, he seems to be borrowing a soiled page or two from Trump, who repeatedly promised to release his tax returns and, four years later, hasn’t made a single page available. Worse still, some on Sanders’ team are comparing queries about the candidate’s health to “birtherism,” the scurrilous, racist claim that President Obama was not born in America.

If people were falsely claiming Sanders had a heart attack, that would amount to the kind of “smear campaign” Briahna Joy Gray, Sanders’ national press secretary, is asserting. Evoking the ugliness of birtherism is a despicable attempt to silence those concerned about the long-term health of a man who recently had a very serious health scare.

The longer Sanders dodges this issue, the longer it will remain an issue. It’s also worth mentioning that Sanders’ team was misleading about what happened to the candidate last fall. Originally, they said he had a stent procedure to relieve chest discomfort; only days later was it revealed that he’d suffered a heart attack.

Sanders wants to be the next president of the United States. Those whose votes he seeks have a right to know if he is physically fit for the job. Letters from doctors, regardless of how glowing they may be, are not the same as medical records. (Trump also substituted a letter from his doctor — which, to no one’s surprise, he himself dictated. If he has health issues, they remain a mystery.)

If you tried to take your dog to a kennel with only a letter from a veterinarian attesting to his health and vaccinations instead of an official shot record, both you and your fur baby would likely be turned away.

At the very least, voters shouldn’t be chastised or shamed if they refuse to hold a presidential candidate to a lower standard than what most kennels require from a dog owner.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.