With Monday’s NHL trade deadline fast approaching, the Bruins made a deal to send David Backes to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Ondrej Kase (the Bruins also dealt a first-round pick and defenseman Axel Andersson to complete the package).

"I’d like to start by thanking David Backes and wishing Kelly and their family the very best. David will soon be able to resume playing in Anaheim. Tremendous person and leader, contributed with the development of all our players. Also want to wish Axel Andersson a healthy and successful career in Anaheim."

▪ He offered a scouting report on the team’s newest addition:

“The Boston Bruins are really excited to be adding Ondrej Kase to our current team. Ondrej is a young, solid player, been a significant producer while 5-on-5, has shown versatility to be able to adapt his game and complement different lines; shot volume has increased over his years. For us, I think it addresses a need.”

▪ And he elaborated on Kase’s health:

"The obvious question that people are going to ask is Ondrej’s health, and he’s been back on the ice. He will join the team back here in Boston and not in Vancouver or Calgary.

“... It’s a quick turnaround for him to go and do that, he was on the ice at practice yesterday. But he’ll have today off, he’ll travel. We’ll get him in, he’ll be on ice with us fully on Monday. And then we’ll make an evaluation as to how comfortable he is in getting back to playing. The injuries are what they are; he’s had shoulder surgery; he’s had a concussion in the past. So, we’re just going to make sure he feels good and ready to go.”

▪ He said he wasn’t sure if the Bruins would make any more moves:

“I don’t know what will be or can be done. We’ll continue to make calls and look at different opportunities that may exist. For us, I’d like to pay attention to Ondrej and the potential he brings to our hockey club. As I said before, we did see his scoring abilities, his versatility, his own game, ability to probably play either with [David] Krejci or [Charlie] Coyle on that right side, he’s a right shot. Adds to the speed and offensive ability to our hockey club. For us, we’ve addressed what we think we need and also doesn’t take away from any of the players we have on our current roster and the players that have been pushing from down below from a depth perspective to continue to have our club hopefully staying healthy throughout our last twenty games and into the playoffs.”

▪ Kase’s contract isn’t up until 2021. Did that influence the Bruins’ decision?

“Well, we’ve made trades where we’ve brought in players that are classified as rentals because their contracts are expiring, and in most of those cases we have looked at whether or not those players will fit and what our needs are, and that’s the primary focus for trying the next few trades and bringing in players that we think complement our current group. This is no different than that case. But we are excited, he’s a 24-year old player that has a lot of offensive upsides and talent overall. But we think with the speed of the game and the speed that he plays at, his shooting ability, that he can continue to grow and integrate into our group and add another dimension to our hockey club. I believe, for me, I was looking at players that hopefully would fall into that category, that would continue to grow, complement our group. Because we’re in it to win, there’s no question we’re in it to win like everybody else. But we don’t know where those opportunities lie and moving forward, we’d like a player that you can move forward with.”

▪ The Bruins had to give up a first-round pick for Kase. Sweeney said he spoke to the staff about it:

“It cushions the blow from our pro staff and all the work that [our pro staff] did to identify Ondrej as a player that would be a good fit for our hockey club. It does not cushion the blow for our amateur staff – I sent a note to each and every one of them to make sure that they understood that in no way, shape, or form is that indicative of the hard work that they’ve done. They put us in a position to try and acquire these players because of the work they’ve done. Again, the draft and development part is the lifeline of every organization and we’re not going to be any different in that regard. You can’t continue to trade higher picks to have less opportunity to find the players that can impact your hockey club. You just can’t continue to do it. Albeit, your team when they’re playing well, they want to win, they want to continue to have people that can add. And hopefully we’ve done that for them in this case. That’s what the ultimate goal is.”

▪ He responded to a question on roster moves and cap management:

"Well on both fronts, we do not need to make a roster move. Ondrej is currently on [injured reserve], so we don’t have to make a roster move. We typically do; in past history, we typically do make a couple of moves in and around to give us some flexibility. Either to keep players playing that are eligible, non-waiver players. So, we may look at that if we end up under the rules of burning or if we do recall those players. But we’ll look at that, we don’t need to do on either front, from a cap perspective or a roster management perspective. But that doesn’t mean we won’t just for the benefit of the hockey club overall or the benefit of our players.

▪ He offered his thoughts on this year’s trade market:

“I think we all face the same dynamic; supply and demand, what your needs are. Once two teams have made a trade, that’s history. Again, the seller is in control in those situations and then who’s aggressive to meet the demands of what the seller’s asking for. In this case, we found the ability to make a deal and we appreciate Bob Murray and Anaheim’s efforts to find a deal. It’s not easy. As far as the next trade, that’s between the two teams that make it, honestly. Obviously, our past history and current precedent that sort of set the parameters, but it always comes down to the supply and demand of the two teams involved."

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.