Around these tables, the atmosphere buzzed — literally, as patrons tried their hand at various horns at the Instrument Bar while their laughing friends and families took phone pictures. After the modestly sized but enthusiastic crowd sat down, BSO horn player Jason Snider greeted the night by demonstrating his instrument through the ages, from conch shell to valve horn. “I hope we won’t get charged for that,” he joked after playing a snippet of the Indiana Jones theme.

If I’d known the Boston Symphony Orchestra was going to feed me so well before its Casual Fridays concert, I wouldn’t have cooked at home. Upon walking into Symphony Hall Friday evening for the BSO’s first show post-canceled East Asia tour, I was offered a drink voucher and a generous spread of munchies including three different kinds of grilled cheese. (We were not, however, allowed to bring those drinks into the hall.)

The BSO offered the best of its hospitality, and it’s a shame the music didn’t match it. In Strauss’s Serenade in E-Flat for Thirteen Wind Instruments, a conservative and typically unremarkable work, the sound simmered with potential energy that guest conductor Pinchas Zukerman didn’t build on, and a sense of inertia permeated the piece. Absent was the crystalline cohesion that distinguishes the BSO winds in Chamber Players performances; I got the sense that it might have sounded better without the conductor.

Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3 also disappointed. With Zukerman playing the solo and leading the orchestra, it was pleasant enough but unexciting, without the playful humor that Mozart’s concertos invite. The violas were seated on the outside flank of the orchestra opposite the first violins, making for a centered and strong sound with no bottom-heaviness, and Zukerman had a solid, workmanlike backdrop for his solo. Illustrating the music with broad strokes of the bow, his timbre had a distinct sour flavor; he slid out of tune with the orchestra and sometimes even with himself during the cadenzas, dotted with multiple stops. Sometime during the flatlining third movement, I willed Aisslinn Nosky to march on stage, confiscate his violin, and show everyone how it’s done.

Haydn’s Symphony No. 49, “La Passione,” was better by comparison, but still missed the BSO’s passionate heights by miles. The strings added some satisfying muscle to the melancholy murmur of the first movement, but the third movement minuet plodded like a reluctant teenage aristocrat at a dance lesson. The lower strings added an eager thrum to Haydn’s perfunctory finale. Friday’s program omitted the Adagio from Bruckner’s String Quintet in F, arranged for string orchestra; it will be performed on Feb. 22 and 25.

With Casual Fridays, the orchestra tries to drum up new audiences’ excitement, but Friday’s lackluster show never got the blood pumping. The next Casual concert (March 20) offers André Raphel conducting Uri Caine’s civil rights oratorio “The Passion of Octavius Catto”; the music should easily outshine the buffet spread.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Symphony Hall, Feb. 21. Repeats Feb. 22 and 25. 888-266-1200, www.bso.org

