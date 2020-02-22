One sign that this is an issue close to her heart: The very private duchess has posted a personal message on the Kensington Royal Instagram account encouraging parents to take the survey, and she gave a rare interview on the podcast “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” on Feb. 15.

As one of the most famous moms in the world, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is often parenting in a fishbowl. Mother to George, 6; Charlotte, 4; and Louis, who will be 2 in April, Catherine recently launched a survey, “5 Big Questions on the Under 5s,” to gather information on what parents of young children in the United Kingdom most need help with.

For the always-proper duchess, it was a refreshing and surprisingly honest look at her life as a mom. Yes, she has lots of help and the means to take her children on elaborate vacations, send them to the very best schools, and enroll them in any activity. Those are advantages many parents can’t even fathom. But despite the obvious differences her privilege creates, the interview revealed that she grapples with the same joy, guilt, and second-guessing the rest of us face, and the glimpse behind the palace walls was fascinating.

Here are the most interesting takeaways from her conversation with podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.

* If you think a post-birth photo op would be stressful, you’re right. Catherine and her husband, Prince William, were nervous when they stepped outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London in July 2013 with newborn Prince George.

"It was slightly terrifying, I'm not going to lie," Catherine said. She said they tried to rehearse for the moment ahead of time by practicing with a doll, but nothing prepares you for the actual moment: Do you swaddle or not? What is the best way to hold the baby? How do you wrangle an unwieldy car seat into the back seat?

* Labor was better than pregnancy, in some ways. Remember that the duchess had hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness, during all three pregnancies.

"I was not the happiest pregnant person," she said. "I was really sick, I wasn't eating the things I should be eating."

She used mind-over-body exercises to cope with the illness while she was pregnant, she said, then turned to hypnobirthing — a practice where women use self-hypnosis and relaxation techniques to reduce anxiety and pain during labor and childbirth — which she found helpful.

* She stresses strong relationships — especially in tough times. The duchess spoke fondly of time spent with her “granny” when she was a child.

"I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time for us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts, and going to a greenhouse and doing gardening and cooking with us," she said. Those are all experiences she tries to replicate with her own children: simple, quiet moments where they are focused solely on each other.

But she acknowledged that busy schedules and highs and lows of parenting — and life — can make that challenging. It’s important for parents and children to have a strong network of other loving adults, she said, particularly when times are tough.

* For her last question, Fletcher asked the duchess when she is happiest, and Catherine responded, “When I’m with my family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.” It was a somewhat (but not totally) unexpected answer from someone who is expected to look impeccable any time she appears in public. But it’s also true to brand from the royal who has designed play gardens for children and publicly campaigns for time in nature as a critical component to mental health.