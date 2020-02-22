A man who was fatally shot in Dorchester Thursday night has been identified as a 42-year-old Dorchester man, according to a Boston police statement Saturday.

Marcos Blanco was found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived near 89 Woodrow Avenue at about 11:11 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Blanco was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was the third man to be fatally shot in Boston in a week, and his death marked the 8th homicide in the city this year.