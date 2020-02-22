And on that note, here we go into a spring-like weekend. Temperatures Saturday are going to reach into the low and middle forties with wall-to-wall sunshine and relatively light wind. There’ll be a slight breeze at times, but it will be a great day to get outside.

It’s interesting that the winter’s coldest average day in terms of temperature was back on Dec. 19 this year. The average temperature was 21 degrees that day. It’s pretty unusual to have your coldest weather in mid-December not sometime in January or February.

It certainly has been a chilly couple of days in a winter without a lot of cold weather.

Advertisement

There’s no shortage of outdoor activities you can do in spite of the bare ground, including that long run for the Boston Marathon that is fast approaching, some early golf, yard cleanup, or even just a long hike.

If you have house plants inside it’s way too early to put them outside for the summer, but not too early to put them out for the day to clean them up a little bit and give them some fertilizer. Just don’t forget about putting them back inside at sunset.

If you don’t have a chance to do any of this today because you’re working or already have plans, you’ll get another opportunity Sunday when we have another sunny day that may be even milder. Temperatures on Sunday will reach into the 50s in most locations.

Highs on Sunday will be more like early April than late February. WeatherBell

Remember when you see that high temperature number it’s usually about 3 hours worth of readings between roughly 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The spring-like weather will continue into early next work week with Monday being a very mild and readings once again getting into the 50s. This is going to start to push up some of the spring bulbs, and I suspect crocuses and perhaps even some daffodils may poke through on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

Advertisement

Water temperatures are in the upper 30s in Boston Harbor this weekend.

Speaking of the coastline, water temperatures are at their chilliest levels of the entire season so any wind off the water and towns surrounded by water will be significantly chillier over the next couple of days. Most of Cape Cod will not reach 50 degrees because of the chilly Atlantic.

If you’re wondering about rainfall, be aware there is a little bit in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday as a weather system crosses the region.

A more significant storm system is quite likely later this week with rain on the coast and a snow component as well. As of Saturday morning, the best chance for significant snow looks like it will be across ski country where they have had relatively good snow cover for the past couple of months and skiing remains quite good.