Authorities haven’t released the name of the victim. Following the explosion, police said the man fled the apartment, prompting officers to notify neighboring communities, check with area hospitals, and issue an alert for the man’s vehicle.

The 12:53 a.m. blast at the residence at 3 Faith Way forced out residents, who were evacuated to a nearby community center, police said in a statement. Crews were dispatched to clean up chemicals and residue released during the explosion.

A Norton man died early Saturday after an explosion at an apparent methamphetamine lab in the apartment building where he lived.

A short time later, police and firefighters in Attleborough fielded a 911 call about a man experiencing “medical issues” at a residence on Pike Avenue.

Investigators determined the stricken man had fled the explosion in Norton and rushed him to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleborough, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one else was injured in the blast, authorities said. When emergency personnel arrived at the apartment, there was no fire, police said.

Jennifer Mieth, spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services, said the explosion occurred in a bathroom.

“One of the great concerns about someone making meth in a residential situation is the risk to everybody else,” said Mieth. “They really put other people in the building at risk.”

Members of the state’s Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team, which is comprised of representatives from the State Police Bomb Squad, hazmat crews, and others, are investigating.





















