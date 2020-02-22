But now, given new life by funeral home owner Richard Gormley, the wooden wall decoration and imposing mirror over the John F. Fitzgerald bar at Doyle’s will grace the rejuvenated Irish Social Club in West Roxbury.

It’s a prize of hand-carved oak and cloudy glass, an aged remnant of Doyle’s pub and restaurant in Jamaica Plain, where 137 years of drinks, and meals, and chatter came to a sudden close last year.

The transaction was conducted quietly, this passing of a charmed, antique talisman between two proud Boston Irish families.

Gormley purchased the bar piece and mirror from the Burke family, who owned Doyle’s, and tucked it over a new bar in the Irish Social Club, where live bands and a large dance floor often attract 100 people to weekly Sunday socials.

Advertisement

This isn’t from the long, lovingly worn bar that stretched across the main room in Doyle’s. But it’s of historic vintage, Gormley said, and it comes from a function space where special events from election victories to weddings to Irish wakes were marked and celebrated.

“There was a lot of Irish history at Doyle’s," said Gormley, who is president of the Irish Social Club. "And what better place to preserve Irish history than here?”

The new bar will be dedicated March 14 during the annual St. Patrick’s banquet of the County Roscommon Association, an event that will pack plenty of historical symbolism. And not simply because an original portrait of President John F. Kennedy flanks one side of the bar, and a photograph of former US senator Ted Kennedy hangs on the other.

The dedication, Gormley said, is scheduled to be performed by US Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, the great-great-grandson of John “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald, the congressman and Boston mayor for whom the Doyle’s function room was named.

Advertisement

“President Kennedy was always a hero,” said Gormley, who was elected “Lord Mayor of West Roxbury” in online balloting in 2012.

Gormley, 72, would not divulge the purchase price, but the bar piece and mirror were not the only artifacts from Doyle’s that he transplanted four miles to Park Street, less than a block off Centre Street in the heart of West Roxbury.

Gormley also acquired an oil painting of the late Cardinal Richard Cushing, an Irish-American native of South Boston who led the Boston Archdiocese from 1944 to 1970. He also took away four mahogany tables and two chairs.

The Doyle’s bar will be a warm vestige of a place visited by many patrons of the Irish Social Club, said Mary Burke, the club treasurer.

“Many people in the Boston area spent a lot of time at Doyle’s. We were very sad to see it go, so we’re glad to see it here,” Burke said.

Shared patrons and shared traditions. All of this played a role in the decision to bring a part of Doyle’s to West Roxbury.

“I did a lot of functions out of there,” said Gormley, whose family owns the nearly century-old William F. Gormley Funeral Service.

Tom Dougherty, who described himself as the “lord mayor’s chief of staff,” nodded in agreement. The bar decoration’s new home is a natural match, he said.

“Even more so than Cheers," Dougherty said, Doyle’s was a place where people knew your name.

At a time when historic gathering places such as Doyle’s, Durgin-Park, and Jacob Wirth have closed, memberships and business are on the rise at the Irish Social Club, Gormley said. The remnants of the John F. Fitzgerald room can’t bring the old places back, of course, but the crafted wood and big glass can remind people of a time when they thrived.

Advertisement

“In the end," Gormley said, “I thought it would be crazy to demolish the piece.”





Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.