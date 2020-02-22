Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren says her presidential campaign has raised $14 million in the past 10 days.
In a tweet, the Democratic hopeful says the haul is double what the campaign had hoped to raise between the New Hampshire primary and Saturday’s Nevada caucuses. It's unclear how much came in since Wednesday night, when Warren savaged New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg during the Democratic debate in Las Vegas.
Warren’s disappointing fourth place finish in her neighboring state of New Hampshire was considered potentially fatal to her campaign. But her supporters believe she can build on her strong debate performance and find a path to victory. The money will help.
Advertisement