Such a curriculum addresses relationships on every level. Starting with our first relationships, we talk about families: What is a family? Who is in our family? How do families support and nurture us? From there, we explore friendships: Why do we choose the people who are our friends? How do friends help or hinder us? And then, we consider the difference between friendships and romantic relationships: How do we know if “this” is love?

Renée Loth’s discussion of a curriculum for healthy relationships ( Opinion, Feb. 14 ) poses an interesting question: Does love belong in the classroom? My response: Does health education belong in the classroom? While Loth’s column addresses an important topic, she misses the solution, as do most school systems. While we teach English and math and other so-called core subjects from kindergarten to 12th grade, school districts neglect the social and emotional literacy that constitutes a comprehensive health education curriculum.

It is wonderful that a private school English teacher brings this discussion up in his classes. However, how many students are privy to this level of discussion? If we leave this conversation to happenstance and individual teachers’ commitment, we will not be able to ensure that all students have these important conversations.

If we want our children to have healthy relationships, it is time to invest in comprehensive K-12 health education.

Jennifer Burgess Wolfrum

Arlington

The writer is a retired health educator.





Movies inspire in-depth discussions of love and relationships

Renée Loth provides one answer to her question — “Does love belong in the classroom?” — by describing Matthew Lippman’s admirable weaving of discussions of love and relationships into his high school English students’ study of literary works. Many teachers also find that the medium of film, with its emotional immediacy and accessibility, can be used to engage adolescents in serious conversations about the personal qualities required to build healthy, loving relationships.

Film critic Roger Ebert called the movies “a machine for generating empathy.” Watching and discussing thoughtful films in a supportive, nonjudgmental environment can help students develop greater empathy for multiple perspectives and catalyze open conversations of the kind that young people need to have.

In our media literacy classes at Swampscott High School, a partial list of films that have inspired in-depth discussions of love, relationships, and sexuality in different cultures and eras — and of the ways in which love is timeless — would include “Casablanca,” “Annie Hall,” “Cinema Paradiso,” “Say Anything . . . ,” “Good Will Hunting,” “The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Up,” “(500) Days of Summer,” “Moonlight,” “Lady Bird,” “The Big Sick,” and “Love, Simon.” Teachers who love film and appreciate its ability to engage students undoubtedly can create their own lists.

In addition, young people are always looking for role models, including adults who can help them be optimistic about the possibilities for genuine romantic connections in their lives. If teachers are willing and able, in class discussions, to share a little about their own life experiences and decisions, especially ones that have led to happy marriages or relationships, this can help add authenticity to the lessons contained in film and literature, as long as the students’ perspectives remain the central focus of class conversations.

Tom Reid

Swampscott

The writer is a media literacy teacher at Swampscott High School.





Set stage for young people to have open conversations with people they trust

Renée Loth’s examination of young people’s need to learn about love — what it is, what it isn’t, and how to navigate it — is an important reminder that sex education and lessons in love can go hand in hand.

School-based sex education isn’t just about sex. At least it shouldn’t be. When a curriculum is comprehensive, students learn about healthy relationships, consent, and how to confront challenging situations they will face as young people and throughout their lives. They also learn about how to prevent unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

In addition, comprehensive sex education curriculums can set the stage for young people to have open conversations with the people they trust most. The power of pop culture, Internet porn, and playground myths diminishes when young people can turn to educators for facts and to their parents for values and beliefs.

We’ve seen this firsthand through the delivery of our sex-education curriculum Get Real, which emphasizes healthy relationship skills and family involvement. Indeed, educators and parents can, and should, be the perfect partners to teach young people about sex, love, and healthy relationships.

Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak

President and CEO

Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts

Boston





One test of love

While it’s true that parents don’t know all the answers on serious issues, they could still reduce the burden on teachers and society if they would ask their kids this question: Would you marry someone you considered perfect in every way, when, for all you know, two years later, that person could be paralyzed in a terrible accident, making you the sole support for your spouse and your babies?

If the answer is no, then that could be called romantic love, but definitely not mature love.

Or, as Quentin Crisp said: “Love is the extra effort we make in our dealings with those whom we do not like and once you understand that, you understand all. This idea that love overtakes you is nonsense. This is but a polite manifestation of sex. To love another you have to undertake some fragment of their destiny.”

Kira Barnum

Somerville