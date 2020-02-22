That Trump is politicizing the country’s largest law enforcement agency in a show of force shouldn’t shock. It’s not the first time he’s tried to do something similar (remember when he wanted to send the military to the border?). But the agency’s willingness to parade its officers around as extras in what amounts to a giant political ad is a mistake. The unorthodox assignment is also an alarming waste of federal resources and a risk to public safety.

The move by President Trump to deploy 100 officers from US Customs and Border Protection to 10 major cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities — including Boston — is nothing but a political stunt to rile up his base as he gears up for reelection.

According to the administration, the 100 border officers, including some from an elite SWAT-like unit, will assist US Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents in tracking down immigrants with deportation orders and those who have committed crimes. The move is part of a larger set of reprisal measures from the White House targeted at localities and states that Trump sees as non-supportive of his hard-line immigration policies. For instance, the Department of Justice last week sued the state of New Jersey and King County in Washington state over “ideologically driven policies” that obstruct the work of federal immigration officers, according to Attorney General William Barr. Earlier this month, the Trump administration retaliated against New York state by banning its residents from Global Entry, the trusted traveler program that allows for expedited entry into the United States. The reason? New York’s new “Green Light Law,” which lets immigrants without status obtain a driver’s license.

Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE’s Boston field office, told WBUR’s Shannon Dooling last week that local and state policies like the Trust Act in Boston and a Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruling are driving the agency’s decision to bring in border agents as reinforcements. “Just because of the amount of cases, with the Trust Act, with the Lunn decision, where we’re having more criminal aliens released, we just don’t have the infrastructure or the manpower to go after those criminal targets,” he said. “These are specifically trained officers that are a force multiplier.”

Trump and officials like Lyons would want us to believe the extra agents have been deployed because Boston and the rest of the cities included in this deployment are teeming with convicted criminals, unauthorized to be here and roaming free, or that local police have been releasing them for no good reason. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Most of the tension between local law enforcement and federal authorities is caused by civil documents called immigration “detainers.” They are administrative requests ICE makes to local police and sheriff’s departments or court officers to hold a foreigner in custody beyond scheduled release so ICE can come and make an arrest. But the SJC Lunn ruling that Lyons referred to affirmed that Massachusetts court officers do not have the authority to honor federal civil immigration detainers. They’re not breaking the law when they ignore detainers, contrary to what Trump and his allies argue. Similarly, the Boston Trust Act prohibits police officers from acting as federal immigration officers or sharing information with ICE.

The reason why local law enforcement officers want to pursue this policy is simple: It makes communities safer. Study after study has shown that jurisdictions that don’t honor ICE detainers tend to have lower crime rates than places that do. That’s because these rules enhance trust in law enforcement, which leads to improved crime reporting. It bears repeating as well: Immigrants are less likely to engage in criminal activities than US citizens.

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to CBP demanding to cancel the deployment, calling it “unnecessary, unwelcome, and dangerous.” Time the officers spend in places like Boston is time they’re not spending on their normal tasks, like pursuing drug traffickers at the border.

But there’s more Congress can do to stop Trump from weaponizing law enforcement for electoral purposes. “It’s great to see so many members of Congress speaking out, but we need them to go beyond issuing a letter,” said Naureen Shah, senior policy and advocacy counsel on immigrants’ rights for ACLU. Congress “needs to hold CBP accountable using the appropriations process and pull some strings on that money.”

She’s right. Trump keeps requesting more and more money for CBP, which is already the country’s largest law enforcement agency, with a budget of roughly $15 billion, up from $10 billion in 2014. Trump’s escalating war on localities and states that don’t serve his anti-immigration agenda must be stopped, and the budget is the tool Congress can use to prevent more abuses.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.