But to the British psych-pop quartet, whose careers were nearly derailed by a horrific accident a little less than two years ago, embarking on what they call the “Déjà Vu” tour feels understandably like a triumphant moment.

With only two albums out, it might seem a bit early for Glass Animals to be staging a comeback tour.

Named for just-released single, “Your Love (Déjà Vu),” the underplay tour finds them revisiting some of the first venues they ever headlined in North America — including The Sinclair in Cambridge, where they play a sold-out show this Friday.

“I remember turning up to The Sinclair the first time we played it [in 2014], in a little Camry, with our synths on our laps,” says lead singer Dave Bayley, speaking by phone. “We carried them out and slept on our sound guy’s sofa, because he lived nearby. It felt gritty and rough at the time. Now, we realize what an amazing experience it was.”

To Bayley, longing for the simplicity of the band’s early years became unavoidable in the summer of 2018, after his drummer and childhood best friend, Joe Seaward, was hit by a truck while cycling in Dublin. His injuries were extensive, including a broken leg and a skull fracture resulting in brain damage. Glass Animals canceled their remaining tour dates that year, staying by Seaward’s side as he slowly regained the ability to walk and speak. “We were pretty close to him not surviving,” says Bayley. “It’s a proper miracle he did.”

2020 should see the release of the band’s long-awaited third album, as well as a more extensive tour. Before heading stateside for their first headline tour in years, Bayley spoke to the Globe about the accident, “Déjà Vu," and why this next album will be their most personal to date.

Q. It’s been about a year-and-a-half since Joe’s accident; miraculously, he’s not only recovered but is on tour drumming again. Looking back to 2018, what do you remember of that time?

A. In the moment, when I didn’t realize quite how serious [Joe’s condition] was, I was quite angry. I was like, “Why wasn’t he cycling with a helmet on? Why did he do that? Why was he cycling at all?” And, obviously, I went right to him. As soon as I saw him, I realized, “Oh my god, this is actually horrifying.” I was scared. We didn’t know if there was going to be a future. I spent a couple years studying at medical school, and my specialty was brain injuries and psychiatry. I knew, seeing the state his skull was in, that it could really go either way.

Q. Was there a turning point in Joe’s recovery?

A. When he first started saying words again, even though they were very basic, him saying two words and pointing. It made us both feel so lucky to have what we have. We’re so lucky to have each other and to have this crazy career where we get to work with each other every day and go play music for people. Sometimes, you start to take it for granted and forget how lucky you are.

Q. Did the accident change your outlook on songwriting at all?

A. We were going to do a lot more touring on the second album, but we stopped being able to do that because we had to go take care of him, basically. We sat with Joe for a couple months, and it was going to take another few months for him to recover fully, and he was like, “Go to Los Angeles and do some writing.” I went to write, as well as to produce for some other artists, like 6LACK and Khalid, and to work on theme songs for some cartoons. I just had time, basically. When I was writing for other people, I found that, if someone else was singing, I could write quite personal stuff.

Q. Your lyrics are often abstract, but “Your Love (Déjà Vu)” is direct. You’ve described it as a “conflicted booty call anthem” about being caught in a toxic cycle with someone and “being addicted to the chaos” they bring to your life.

A. It’s definitely more personal. Everything I’ve been writing is. I actually find it really easy to write those things, because it’s what you’ve experienced. It’s just being honest on paper. You can draw on references and things you were surrounded by when things happened, especially in songs about a certain person. You can remember when you were with someone, what you were watching on TV or eating that night, and you can pour all that into the sonics and the lyrics.

Q. Why do you think a more enigmatic approach appealed to you in the past?

A. Honestly, I was just really shy. I didn’t like the idea of speaking about myself. I’m quite an introverted person, and I hated doing photographs. I’d make sure all our faces were really blurred out. I guess part of growing up is finding a little bit of confidence in yourself, and embracing who you are, even if you’re a bit weird. Maybe that’s why I’ve decided to get a bit more direct.

Q. Is that true across this next album then, lyrically?

A. I’m not totally sure what’s going on the record yet and what’s not, but there’s some pretty intimate, dark stuff that’s been coming out. Weird things happen when you’re growing up. Some good things happen, but there are weird encounters, your first experiences with violence, with death, realizing you’ve hurt someone and they’ll never forgive you. There’s some dark things in there. The battle is having the confidence to be honest publicly and put it out there.

Q. Your first comeback single, “Tokyo Drifting,” arrived last November and included this blistering verse from rapper Denzel Curry. Previously, you teamed with rapper Joey Bada$$ on “Lose Control.” On both tracks, you channel this alter ego, Wavey Davey, whom you’ve described as your “[expletive]-up Sasha Fierce.” Can you elaborate on that?

A. As a small, Jewish boy with a blonde coif, I’ve always felt like a bit of an outsider in the hip-hop world. I grew up in Massachusetts, actually, in Grafton, until I was 7. Then I moved to Texas, where there were two radio stations. One was country music, and one was hip-hop and rap. And as a kid, I just loved how those songs made me feel. The Wavey Davey persona definitely allows me to shake off those country-boy roots and just pretend I’m part of that scene for a second, at least for long enough to make a beat.

