Meghan Trainor’s father is recovering after being hit by a car in Los Angeles on Friday night.

As first reported by TMZ, Gary Trainor was crossing a busy street in the San Fernando Valley when he was struck in an apparent hit-and-run accident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition.

“I’m with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages,” the “All About That Bass” singer, 26, wrote in a Sunday Instagram post, sharing a happy photo of the pair. “It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know.”