A two-alarm fire at a home in Ayer early Saturday evening displaced four people, according to the town’s fire department.

The fire department received a call at 5:19 p.m., and upon arriving at the home on 22 Bligh St. , the first floor of the house was well involved with heavy fire, according to fire Captain Timothy Shea. Department.

The side of the house next door also began to melt due to the heat.