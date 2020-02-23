Seven people, including two children, were displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home in Roxbury Sunday morning, Boston fire said.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 168 Humboldt Ave. at approximately 6:20 a.m. The crew found flames coming through the roof and from the rear of the two-and-a-half story building, according to tweets from the Boston Fire Department.
All of the residents evacuated the building and no one was injured, according to Boston fire.
Five adults and two children were displaced, and the Red Cross will help them find housing, officials said. The damage is estimated at $500,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.