Seven people, including two children, were displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home in Roxbury Sunday morning, Boston fire said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 168 Humboldt Ave. at approximately 6:20 a.m. The crew found flames coming through the roof and from the rear of the two-and-a-half story building, according to tweets from the Boston Fire Department.

All of the residents evacuated the building and no one was injured, according to Boston fire.