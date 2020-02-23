Emergency crews responded shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday to reports of an explosion at Rooney’s apartment at 3 Faith Way in Norton. The explosion knocked down a door and blew out the windows of the apartment Rooney apparently shared with his mother, the Globe reported Sunday .

The state medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy on Rooney, who was pronounced dead at 2:53 a.m. Saturday at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, prosecutor’s said in a press release.

The Norton man who died after a meth lab apparently exploded in his apartment was identified Sunday as 38-year-old Edward Rooney, the Bristol district attorney’s office announced.

Other residents of the apartment building were evacuated to a nearby community center, but were later allowed to return to their units.

Rooney fled the scene in a vehicle before emergency crews arrived, prosecutors said.

A short time later, Attleboro police responded to a home on Pike Avenue, after residents were awakened by a man outside who was screaming for help, the release said.

The man, later identified as Rooney, was brought inside the home, where he collapsed in a mudroom, according to prosecutors. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The explosion remains under investigation, but preliminary findings show it “appears to be the result of a meth lab operation inside the apartment,” the release said.

The Globe reported on Sunday that Rooney had moved to the apartment less than a year ago after serving time in prison for meth-related offenses. In 2016, Rooney pleaded guilty in Barnstable Superior Court to charges of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute and was sentenced to four to six years in prison, court records show.







