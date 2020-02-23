North Shore: There was an eared grebe at Dane Street Beach in Beverly, a Pacific loon in Rockport Harbor, a Townsend’s solitaire at Halibut Point State Park, and a yellow-breasted chat along the Marblehead Rail Trail. There has been a major influx of alcids to Cape Ann in recent weeks: observers found an Atlantic puffin, six dovekies, 19 common murres, a thick-billed murre, 90 razorbills, three black guillemots and 23 black-legged kittiwakes at Andrews Point. There was a dovekie and two thick-billed murres at the Jodrey State Fish Pier. Other dovekie sightings included two from Rockport Harbor, two at Cathedral Ledge, and two at Bass Rocks. Thick-billed murres were seen all over the southern end of Cape Ann as well as Rockport Harbor and Halibut Point.

Plum Island: Sightings included three razorbills, a rough-legged hawk, a snowy owl, and two short-eared owls.

Greater Boston: There was a mew gull at King’s Beach in Lynn. Observers also found a snow goose and a dickcissel at Rumney Marsh in Saugus. At nearby Bear Creek on private land, there was a long-eared owl, white-crowned sparrow and three Eastern meadowlarks. Silver Lake in Wilmington held an excellent variety of uncommon winter gulls, including four Iceland gulls, three lesser black-backed gulls, and a glaucous gull. There was a greater white-fronted goose at Franklin Field in Dorchester, and a Northern pintail at Horn Pond in Medford.

West of Boston: There was a Virginia rail and a sora at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord. A cackling goose, a rough-legged hawk, a Northern shrike, and a swamp sparrow were all seen at Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area in Bolton.

South Shore: Some excellent goose sightings continue in the Vaughan Hill Road fields in Rochester, including a snow goose, a greater white-fronted goose, and two barnacle geese. A rough-legged hawk was reported in Dighton and a yellow-breasted chat was seen in Acoaxet.

Nantucket: Sightings included a tufted duck in Madaket, a Northern shoveler at Miacomet Pond, and a Baltimore oriole in Siasconset.





For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.