A Dorchester man was arrested after police found a gun, drugs, and cash while executing a searching warrant at a home Friday afternoon, Boston police said.
Neurel Carr, 26, faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, trafficking class A substance, Boston police said in a statement. Officers executed a search warrant at 17 Winter St. at 1:31 p.m.
Officers found a black Springfield XDs 9mm firearm loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition, a large bag containing a substance believed to be heroin, 15 Suboxone strips, two digital scales, and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release. Police also discovered that the gun had been reported stolen out of Georgia.
Advertisement
Carr is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said.